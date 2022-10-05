News you can trust since 1849
Jarrow Hall and Anglo Saxon Farm during the first anniversary weekend celebrations in 2017. Were you there?
Jarrow Hall and Anglo Saxon Farm during the first anniversary weekend celebrations in 2017. Were you there?

Nine retro photos of Jarrow Hall as it seeks funding for new play area to recreate exciting myths and legends

We are recreating memories from Jarrow Hall as it returns to the news headlines once more.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 3:23 pm

The Church Bank venue is aiming to raise £50,000 to help fund development plans for a new outdoor play area, as reported by the Shields Gazette.

It gives us a chance to look at 9 retro photos from the historic sight, all found in the Gazette archives.

Take a look at re-enactments, culture and centuries old skills – as well as plenty of faces.

1. Charging back in time

Jacob Wheatley, Keane, Ruby and Calum Burnett joined Anglo Saxon soldier Patrick Townsend for a great day at Jarrow Hall 5 years ago.

Photo: TIM RICHARDSON

2. Taking aim

Lee Smith draws his bow under the guidance of Danny Lancaster at the 2017 launch event.

Photo: Tim Richardson

3. Re-enacting a 2017 scene

Launch day in 2017 with the Mayor and Mayoress Councillors Alan and Moira Smith, as well as Groundwork director Andrew Watts and re-enactment group members.

Photo: TIM RICHARDSON

4. Monastic memories

Jarrow Hall in 2016. Does this bring back memories for you?

Photo: Kevin Brady

