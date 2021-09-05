All the fun of the circus in this flashback to 2007. Are you in the picture?
Nine retro photos which put the spotlight on South Shields' Stanhope Primary School - from buddies to circus time

Roll up, roll up for some retro scenes at Stanhope Primary School including a circus day and a clampdown on litter.

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 4:56 am

We dug into the Shields Gazette archives to find these photos from the school and they also include the cast of a play called the ‘Little Muncher’ as well as pupils who did very well in an athletic challenge.

Is there someone you know in our retro collection of pictures.

Take a look and then get in touch with memories of your own.

1. Joining forces in 2007

Head teacher John Vasey joined with pupils as part of a campaign against bullying 14 years ago. Do you remember this?

Photo: CL

2. A brilliant buddy scene in 2006

These pupils were promoting the buddy scheme in this photo from 15 years ago. Do you recognise the children in the photo?

Photo: TR

3. Tidying up in 2007

Litter picking in West Park but who do you recognise in this photo?

Photo: SN

4. Meeting the cast in 2009

The Mayor and Mayoress, Coun John Anglin and Chris Anglin met the cast of the school's 2009 production called The Little Muncher. Remember it?

Photo: TR

