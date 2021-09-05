We dug into the Shields Gazette archives to find these photos from the school and they also include the cast of a play called the ‘Little Muncher’ as well as pupils who did very well in an athletic challenge.
1. Joining forces in 2007
Head teacher John Vasey joined with pupils as part of a campaign against bullying 14 years ago. Do you remember this?
2. A brilliant buddy scene in 2006
These pupils were promoting the buddy scheme in this photo from 15 years ago. Do you recognise the children in the photo?
3. Tidying up in 2007
Litter picking in West Park but who do you recognise in this photo?
4. Meeting the cast in 2009
The Mayor and Mayoress, Coun John Anglin and Chris Anglin met the cast of the school's 2009 production called The Little Muncher. Remember it?
