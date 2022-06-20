Scenes from the stadium but how many do you remember?
Nine retro scenes from Monkton Stadium as leisure complex gets ready for a six-month revamp

We’ve got tots playing football, walkers raising money, workers dressed as clowns and fitness fans getting into trim. But what’s the link?

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 20th June 2022, 2:04 pm

The answer is they were all in the picture at Monkton Stadium in the past and it’s time to take another look as the venue closes for a revamp.

As reported in the Gazette, work is starting on a new gym, sauna and other improvements in a £700,000 investment.

It means more great facilities to enjoy in the future and in the meantime, let’s look back at some of the fun you have had at the stadium over the years.

1. Ready for a relay

Cancer Research UK's Relay for Life at Monkton Stadium in 2014. Did you take part?

Photo: Tim Richardson

2. Aww! Was it really 10 years ago?

Youngsters being introduced to athletics at Monkton Stadium in 2012.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Up for a laugh 8 years ago

Monkton Stadium grounds workers were dressed as clowns ahead of Relay for Life 8 years ago. In the picture are Anne Walsh with Ian Richardson, Jed Tubman, Lincoln Gardner and James Tubman.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. A rising star in 2008

A Soccer Tots session at Monkton 14 years ago. Does this bring back happy memories?

Photo: CL

