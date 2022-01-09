It is hard to believe that 10 years have passed since these photos were taken.

But every one of them comes from 2012 including scenes of runners and walkers tackling the Sport Relief run at The Leas.

We have a reminder of the pancake race in King Street, a retirement from the Early Excellence Centre and a fashion show at the Customs House.

Can you spot someone you know? Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. All for charity on The Leas Were you pictured on a Sports Relief walk in South Shields in 2012?

2. Putting on a show The Shields Gazette fashion show at the Customs House in 2012. Can you spot a familiar face?

3. Take the lead and share your memories A reminder from the Great North Dog Walk 2012. Were you there?

4. Chilly charity fundraising in 2012 It's the St Clares Hospice 2012 Boxing Day Dip at Sandhaven Beach. Is there someone you know in this photo?