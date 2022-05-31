Nine South Tyneside facts you may not remember from the earliest years of the Queen's reign

But what was happening closer to home in the year Her Majesty came to the throne? And how about the following year when she was crowned?

Today, we are sharing some Shields Gazette snippets of information from 1952 and 1953.

:: The 3,000th council house was unveiled in South Tyneside in 1952, in Brockley Avenue on the Simonside Estate.

Back to the earliest years of the Queen's reign.

:: Sunseekers were heading to South Shields and extra trains had to be laid on from Newcastle as warm weather drew the crowds.

:: Every beach chalet was booked solid and yet, locals wanted to escape the hustle and bustle.

Shields travel agents were reporting brisk trading in holidays at the Lake District, Scotland, Morecambe and Scarborough.

:: You could always enjoy a trip to the cinema to see that dashing star Marlon Brando produce an Oscar nominating performance in Viva Zapata! It was on at the Odeon at 1.30pm, 5pm and 8.20pm every day.

A Coronation model TV from Wiggs in Ocean Road in 1953.

:: If making your own pictures was more your thing, you would have probably fancied a trip to camera shop Stitts.

The Ocean Road shop stocked everything from cameras to fresh film and even equipment for your very own darkroom.

:: The Queen’s coronationcreated a buzz in South Tyneside and people were determined to watch the whole experience on television.

After all, the event in Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953, was the first to be televised and 27 million watched it in the UK alone.

Floods and thunderstorms hit South Tyneside in the days before the Coronation in 1953. Here are people in water which was ankle deep in Ocean Road.

Perhaps you saw it all on a combined television and radiogramophone. Sets were on sale at Wiggs in Scala House in Ocean Road, South Shields.

:: Maybe you watched it all from the comfort of a new 3-piece suite from Binns. The Shields store was selling a lovely lime green floral uncut moquette - yours for £59 and 12 shillings.

:: Allens in Laygate and Harton had the finest in women’s white mesh casuals and sling back sandals, a bargain at 12 and 6.

:: Thunder storms brought floods to the borough just days before the coronation.

One of the great bills on at the Odeon in 1953.

Did you watch the Coronation on TV or head to London to join the crowds?