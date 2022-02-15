Nine South Tyneside school pictures from 2013 and 2014

It’s the class line-up! How about a look back to reminders from South Tyneside primary schools which were all taken in 2013 and 2014.

From West Boldon to St Oswald’s and Hebburn Lakes to Harton, we have them all.

The question is, do you recognise the pupils in the pictures? Take a look.

Lord Blyton Primary School Mrs Campbell's reception class at Lord Blyton in 2014.

Mortimer Primary School Miss Smith's reception class at Mortimer Primary School 8 years ago.

Harton Primary School Harton Primary School in 2014 and it is Mrs Pettit's reception class in the photo.

St Oswald's RC Primary School Here is Mrs Howe reception's class at St Oswald's RC Primary School in 2014.