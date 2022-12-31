News you can trust since 1849
Opening day for all these South Tyneside projects. See how many you can remember.
Nine South Tyneside shops, gyms and schools pictured on the day they opened

If you love a grand opening, then this is the place to be.

By Chris Cordner
4 minutes ago

We’ve got reminders of the days when everything from Poundland to a new play area at Perth Green Community Association first opened.

We’ve got Westoe Crown Primary School and a new dance studio in Laygate to look back on.

So join us for a flashback to the day when you first set eyes on all of these places.

1. Jennie in town

The opening of the new Poundland in King Street in 2009 and Coronation Street actress Jennie McAlpine performed the ceremony.

Photo: SN

2. A big day at Fellgate Primary

The new trim trail at Fellgate Primary School got a warm welcome from these pupils on its opening day in 2009. Chair of governors Alan Smith was there to give a helping hand.

Photo: TR

3. Memories from Westoe

The new Westoe Village Kindergarten was a big hit on opening day in 2009.

Photo: CL

4. Dancing back to 2009

Hannah Knight was pictured on the day a new dance school opened at Trinity House, Laygate, 13 years ago.

Photo: IB

