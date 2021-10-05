Nine spicy scenes from South Shields' past as we celebrate National Curry Week

It is National Curry Week and we found all these curry-related retro photos in the Shields Gazette archives.

There’s The Fad’s curry competition in 2013 and the hottest curry in the North East in Frederick Street in 2010.

How about the MP involved in a curry making day or the curry competition at South Tyneside College.

Or who remembers the South Tyneside curry order which was destined for the Congo?

We have all this and more. Take a look.

1. Tasty and healthy in 2009 Healthy low fat curries at Spice Central in 2009. Photo: IB Photo Sales

2. Bound for the Republic of Congo Monsoon's restaurant owner Showkoth Choudhoury with curry order collected by helicopter for the Republic of the Congo. Remember this from 2016? Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

3. A keen contest in 2009 This curry competition at South Tyneside College got plenty of interest 12 years ago with Andrew Wainwright, Mayor John Anglin and Kelly Blackwood all pictured. Who can tell us more? Photo: SN Photo Sales

4. Red hot in 2010 The hottest curry in the North East was at Sumayas in Frederick Street 11 years ago. Does this bring back memories? Photo: iain brown Photo Sales