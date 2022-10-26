News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Having a Halloween ball with these retro photos.
Having a Halloween ball with these retro photos.

Nine spooky South Tyneside retro Halloween photos - just in case you need inspiration for this year's costume

It’s a tricky one isn’t it? What do you wear for a scarily good Halloween night?

By Chris Cordner
36 minutes ago

Perhaps these 9 frighteningly good photos from the Shields Gazette archives will give you some inspiration.

We have got ghosts, witches and the odd giant pumpkin or two from events at Ashfield Nursery, the Westoe Methodist Church toddlers group, Seaview Primary and more.

Have a look and see if there’s a trick or treat outfit you loved from the past.

1. All aglow at Seaview Primary

Lauren Coyne, Jack Patterson and Kelly Siddons were all dressed up for the school Halloween ball in 2007.

Photo: IB

Photo Sales

2. Hair-raising in 2009

Staff at Jazz Hairdressing were frighteningly good with their Halloween creations at their Frederick Street studio 13 years ago.

Photo: SN

Photo Sales

3. Spooky at Ashfield Nursery

It's a scream of a Halloween day at Ashfield Nursery in 2008. Have you spotted someone you know?

Photo: SN

Photo Sales

4. Halloween hammer time

A Halloween auction for Children in Need at Tedco in Jarrow in 2008 with Susan Campbell, Darren Palmer and Janice Stott in the picture.

Photo: SN

Photo Sales
South TynesideShields Gazette
Next Page
Page 1 of 3