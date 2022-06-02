And to celebrate the season of sun, stalls, tombola and tea, we have nine archive images to get you right in the spirit of the fetes.

From the Cookson Festival to the St James RC Primary School summer fete and the Westoe Village Fair to the Jarrow Festival, we have a feast of photos for you to enjoy.

Take a look and enjoy the memories.

1. Thrills in 2013 Having fun at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park 9 years ago. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2. Wonderful in Westoe Singers from Harton Harmonisers entertain at the Westoe Village Fair in 2017. Photo: Tim Richardson Photo Sales

3. Entertaining the crowds The Living Waters Band pictured at Westoe Village Fair in 2018. Photo: Tim Richardson Photo Sales

4. On parade in 2005 Such a colourful scene at the 2005 Cookson Festival parade. Photo: CL Photo Sales