Summer fun but who do you recognise in these photos?
Nine summer fair scenes from over the years in South Tyneside

From fairground rides to bands on parade – the quintessentially British summer fair and carnival season is back.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 11:57 pm

And to celebrate the season of sun, stalls, tombola and tea, we have nine archive images to get you right in the spirit of the fetes.

From the Cookson Festival to the St James RC Primary School summer fete and the Westoe Village Fair to the Jarrow Festival, we have a feast of photos for you to enjoy.

Take a look and enjoy the memories.

1. Thrills in 2013

Having fun at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park 9 years ago.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Wonderful in Westoe

Singers from Harton Harmonisers entertain at the Westoe Village Fair in 2017.

Photo: Tim Richardson

3. Entertaining the crowds

The Living Waters Band pictured at Westoe Village Fair in 2018.

Photo: Tim Richardson

4. On parade in 2005

Such a colourful scene at the 2005 Cookson Festival parade.

Photo: CL

