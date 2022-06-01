Nine tasty South Tyneside barbecue and picnic scenes from the past to get your taste buds going

National Barbecue Week starts on Monday and if that’s not enough to tempt you outside, it’s International Picnic Day on Saturday, June 18.

To celebrate, we found these nine great picnic and barbecue scenes in the Shields Gazette archives.

So stick a burger on the barbie and enjoy these photos which include a barbecue at Flagg Court in 2009 and a fundraising barbie for St Clare’s Hospice in 2003.

1. Memories from Jarrow Who do you recognise in this barbecue photo in aid of St Clare's Hospice in 2003? Photo: IB Photo Sales

2. Super times in South Marine Park Fun at a Teddy Bear's picnic in South Marine Park in 2003 but do you recognise the children in the picture? Photo: CL Photo Sales

3. A flashback to 2007 Burger time for these barbecue lovers 15 years ago. Photo: CL Photo Sales

4. In the picture at Temple Park The Friends of Temple Park held a community picnic in 2019. Were you there? Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales