We hope you love our retro tribute to barbecue and picnic season.

Nine tasty South Tyneside barbecue and picnic scenes from the past to get your taste buds going

Get the dates in your diary! There are two special events on the way for lovers of the great outdoors.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 5:17 pm

National Barbecue Week starts on Monday and if that’s not enough to tempt you outside, it’s International Picnic Day on Saturday, June 18.

To celebrate, we found these nine great picnic and barbecue scenes in the Shields Gazette archives.

So stick a burger on the barbie and enjoy these photos which include a barbecue at Flagg Court in 2009 and a fundraising barbie for St Clare’s Hospice in 2003.

1. Memories from Jarrow

Who do you recognise in this barbecue photo in aid of St Clare's Hospice in 2003?

Photo: IB

2. Super times in South Marine Park

Fun at a Teddy Bear's picnic in South Marine Park in 2003 but do you recognise the children in the picture?

Photo: CL

3. A flashback to 2007

Burger time for these barbecue lovers 15 years ago.

Photo: CL

4. In the picture at Temple Park

The Friends of Temple Park held a community picnic in 2019. Were you there?

Photo: Kevin Brady

