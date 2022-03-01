Who remembers the 2012 pancake race in King Street?
Who remembers the 2012 pancake race in King Street?

Nine scenes of Pancake Day in South Tyneside over the years as we flip back to the past

We are plating up memories of Pancake Day in years gone by – from King Street to Laygate.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 11:32 am

It’s a taste of a time gone by and we hope you spot someone you know in our nine archive images.

Take a look at these reminders from 2004, 2011, 2012, and 2013.

Can you spot a familiar face? Have a good look through our photo selection and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Serving up memories from 2004

Pupils from Laygate School were getting ready for a pancake race 18 years ago.

Photo: IB

Photo Sales

2. Winners in 2013

The winning team from the 2013 pancake race in King Street was Zoe Burnett, Kev Scott, Chris Pettimore and John Coutts.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

3. They're off in 2003!

Tommy the Trumpeter gets the South Shields race under way 19 years ago.

Photo: CL

Photo Sales

4. Back to 2014

The Mayor Coun Ernest Gibson was pictured with Andrew Watts of Ground Work at the Town Hall in this pancake scene from 2014 - but who can tell us more?

Photo: iain brown

Photo Sales
South TynesideKing Street
Next Page
Page 1 of 2