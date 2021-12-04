These unsung stars are the people who deserve the credit for their outstanding contributions to everything from running charity shops to supporting archaeoloigal digs.

It’s an apt time to put the world’s unpaid army in the spotlight as it will be International Volunteers Day on December 5.

It is a chance to celebrate volunteers and the organisations that they work for.

In the meantime, let’s celebrate the heroes closer to home with these nine archive reminders of the work they do.

1. Dig this from 2013 An archaelogical volunteer dig on Cleadon Hills as part of the Cleadon Village history project. Were you there 8 years ago?

2. Wonderful at West Boldon Lodge Volunteering at West Boldon Lodge in 2015 but who can tell us more about this event?

3. Pictured at St Clare's Back to 2013 for this view of volunteers at St Clares Hospice who were planning a family fun day.

4. Pictured at Cleadon Park Library A flashback to 2014 and it shows volunteers at Cleadon Park Library along with the Mayor Coun Fay Cunningham and Mayoress Stella Matthewson with Equal Arts project artist Meg Middleton.