Queues at Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and much more besides in these South Tyneside scenes.

Queue up with your memories of these South Tyneside crowd scenes - can you spot someone you know?

We just love to queue in the UK and it’s no different in South Tyneside.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 1:52 pm

Perhaps you were photographed out shopping early on Christmas Eve in 2003, looking for a Boxing Day bargain in 2006, or lining up to get the latest Harry Potter book at midnight in 2005.

Take a look through our selection of photos and see if you can spot yourself.

1. Looking for a Christmas Eve bargain

Look at the early morning queues for Christmas Eve bargains at Marks and Spencers in 2003. Are you pictured?

2. Retro in 2006

Busy in 2006 when shoppers lined up to look for bargains in the Boxing Day sales at River Island.

3. Spellbinding in 2005

WH Smith in King Street had plenty of midnight shoppers who were keen to get their hands on the latest Harry Potter edition in 2005.

4. Hoping to meet Joe

These fans queued outside HMV in King Street in 2009 in the hope of getting one of 500 wristbands to meet X Factor winner Joe McElderry. Were you among them?

