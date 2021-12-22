Queue up with your memories of these South Tyneside crowd scenes - can you spot someone you know?

Perhaps you were photographed out shopping early on Christmas Eve in 2003, looking for a Boxing Day bargain in 2006, or lining up to get the latest Harry Potter book at midnight in 2005.
Take a look through our selection of photos and see if you can spot yourself.
1. Looking for a Christmas Eve bargain
Look at the early morning queues for Christmas Eve bargains at Marks and Spencers in 2003. Are you pictured?
Photo: sg
2. Retro in 2006
Busy in 2006 when shoppers lined up to look for bargains in the Boxing Day sales at River Island.
3. Spellbinding in 2005
WH Smith in King Street had plenty of midnight shoppers who were keen to get their hands on the latest Harry Potter edition in 2005.
4. Hoping to meet Joe
These fans queued outside HMV in King Street in 2009 in the hope of getting one of 500 wristbands to meet X Factor winner Joe McElderry. Were you among them?
