Queues in South Shields: A look back at the biggest queues in the town and the reasons why

People of South Shields have formed queues for fish and chips, tickets, shops and more!

There have been many different reasons as to why the people of South Shields have flocked to the town centre to queue up.

From X Factor winners, a great sale, competitions, and even a good fish and chips from Colman’s on Good Friday!

Here are photos of some of the biggest queues in South Shields. Can you spot yourself or anyone you may know?

1 . 2006 In 2006, queues formed at River Island for the Boxing Day sales. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2 . 2022 Getting fish and chips on Good Friday is a tradition in South Shields - here are people queuing outside of Colman's on Ocean Road. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3 . 2020 In the lockdown of 2020, queues formed outside of essential shops. Here are the people of South Shields waiting outside of Boots. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

4 . 2009 After his 2009 X Factor win, Joe McElderry returned to South Shields. Fans queued outside of HMV on King Street to meet him. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales