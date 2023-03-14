News you can trust since 1849
The people of South Shields queued up outside the newly opened Grainger Games in 2007, who were giving away 50 free Nintendo Wii's.

Queues in South Shields: A look back at the biggest queues in the town and the reasons why

People of South Shields have formed queues for fish and chips, tickets, shops and more!

By Holly Allton
Published 14th Mar 2023, 15:36 GMT

There have been many different reasons as to why the people of South Shields have flocked to the town centre to queue up.

From X Factor winners, a great sale, competitions, and even a good fish and chips from Colman’s on Good Friday!

Here are photos of some of the biggest queues in South Shields. Can you spot yourself or anyone you may know?

In 2006, queues formed at River Island for the Boxing Day sales.

1. 2006

In 2006, queues formed at River Island for the Boxing Day sales. Photo: Shields Gazette

Getting fish and chips on Good Friday is a tradition in South Shields - here are people queuing outside of Colman's on Ocean Road.

2. 2022

Getting fish and chips on Good Friday is a tradition in South Shields - here are people queuing outside of Colman's on Ocean Road. Photo: Shields Gazette

In the lockdown of 2020, queues formed outside of essential shops. Here are the people of South Shields waiting outside of Boots.

3. 2020

In the lockdown of 2020, queues formed outside of essential shops. Here are the people of South Shields waiting outside of Boots. Photo: Shields Gazette

After his 2009 X Factor win, Joe McElderry returned to South Shields. Fans queued outside of HMV on King Street to meet him.

4. 2009

After his 2009 X Factor win, Joe McElderry returned to South Shields. Fans queued outside of HMV on King Street to meet him. Photo: Shields Gazette

