Terms such as Clap For The NHS, safe distancing and self-isolation all became familiar and it was two years ago this month that it all started.

The second anniversary of that very first lockdown is approaching. Who remembers queuing for the shops, the rocketing demand for toilet rolls, empty shelves and going out for our approved number of daily walks?

We are looking back on the early days of the pandemic. See if these scenes bring back memories for you.

Getting used to queuing Customers waited patiently in supermarket queues during the coronavirus lockdown. Does this bring back memories?

Out in the fresh air We all got used to our permitted daily walks during lockdown, such as in this scene on the Cleadon Hills in April 2020.

A big thanks from Colin Colin Burgin-Plews was pictured at the start of his sponsored walk during lockdown which he did to say thank you for the excellent care he had received.

Handing out advice Police officers making sure that coronavirus lockdown advice is issued at Sandhaven Beach.