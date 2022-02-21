Remembering when the Queen came to South Tyneside in 2012, as we send good wishes to Her Majesty

We are sending the message of support with a reflection on a special day in South Tyneside history, on one of the occasions she came to the borough.

It was 2012 and crowds welcomed The Queen in Jarrow on her Diamond Jubilee tour.

More than 700 youngsters from Jarrow School, St Bede’s RC Primary, Dunn Street Primary and Jarrow Cross Primary School were there on a rainy day.

A big day in 2012 but what are your memories of it?

But it eventually turned to sunshine just as the Queen was greeted by dozens of civic dignitaries, community leaders and transport officials for the opening of the £260m New Tyne Crossing.

The Mayor of South Tyneside in 2012, Coun Eileen Leask said at the time: "It was a great honour to welcome Her Majesty to our borough, and wonderful to see so many local people providing a warm South Tyneside welcome."

The Queen also met community representatives Mary Finnigan and Ken Tyrell while on the visit.

Schoolboy Christopher Howard, 12, a pupil at St Joseph’s RC Comprehensive School, Hebburn, was chosen to meet The Queen after winning a tunnel poster competition on a safety theme while at St Bede’s RC Primary School, just yards from the tunnel entrance.

The Queen on Tyneside in 2012 to officially open the new Tyne Tunnel.

Did you get to chat to Her Majesty? Her other duties that day included planting a tree at the tunnel entrance before travelling to North Tyneside for the official launch ceremony of the new tunnel.

She said in 2012: "Now the project is complete, I would like to congratulate all those who have played a part: the planners, the financers, the engineers and contractors: everyone who has contributed to this great achievement of immense benefit to the North East region. You can all be proud of a job well done."

There were others on South Tyneside who also had reason to remember royal events that year.

South Tyneside Sea Cadets were set to lead the Queen's Jubilee barge down the River Thames. Were you involved?

The Queen opens the Tyne Tunnel 2 but do you recognise the children taking part in the day's events?

We would love your memories of meeting the Queen, whether it was on one of her visits to South Tyneside, or another occasion.

Watching the proceedings.

