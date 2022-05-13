The thrill of the cup final but which one brings back the most memories for you?
Result! 10 South Tyneside views of local cup dramas as we get ready for the FA Cup final this weekend

The FA Cup Final is days away and it continues 150 years of history.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 13th May 2022, 6:10 pm

Chelsea and Liverpool will battle it out to lift the trophy this Saturday but what are your memories of local finals closer to home.

The Shields Gazette has been there to cover teams including Jarrow, Boldon CA, St Wilfrid’s, Whiteleas Boys and Jarrow Guns.

There are goalmouth incidents, midfield tussles and celebrations to enjoy from 2004, 2005, 2009, and 2016.

Take a look and re-live the memories.

1. Pitchside at Perth Green

Jarrow were taking on Annfield Plain in this 2009 cup final but were you pictured watching the match?

2. Monkton memories from 2005

The Monkton cup finals 17 years ago and here are Jarrow Arrows celebrating victory.

3. Midfield action in 2017

Wearside League Alan Hood Charity Cup Final action between Redcar Athletic FC (red) and Boldon CA FC. Remember this from 5 years ago?

4. Shields in action

The Durham County Football Association Challenge Cup Final. It's South Shields v Billingham Synthonia in 2017.

