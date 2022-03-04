Reminders of school dinners across South Tyneside in years gone by.
Reminders of school dinners across South Tyneside in years gone by.

8 school meals photos from South Tyneside's past - tuck in to these memories from Simonside, St Mary's and Stanhope Primary

Who loved their school meals?

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 4th March 2022, 2:25 pm

We have 8 great reminders of your days in the dinner hall as we get ready to celebrate International School Meals Day on March 10.

We are serving up memories from Jarrow Cross CofE Primary School, Stanhope Primary, and Boldon CofE Primary.

What was your favourite meal on a school lunchtime? Have a look through our collection and see if it jogs your memory.

1. Dinner time at Stanhope Primary

Stanhope Primary School cook Lynn Curtin was pictured ahead of International School Meals Day in 2017 with Cody Headley, Bisma Khawaja, Jaspreet Singh, Jessica Paul, and Emily Kouhy.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

2. Going Spanish in Simonside

A Spanish themed lunch at Simonside Primary School in 2008.

Photo: sg

Photo Sales

3. Back to 2005 in Boldon

A sporty theme to this 2005 scene at Boldon CofE Primary School but who can tell us more.

Photo: IB

Photo Sales

4. Over in Jarrow

Pupils at Jarrow Cross C of E Primary School grew their own vegetables and then made soup from them with the help of the School Meals Service in 2007.

Photo: TR

Photo Sales
South Tyneside
Next Page
Page 1 of 3