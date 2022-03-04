We have 8 great reminders of your days in the dinner hall as we get ready to celebrate International School Meals Day on March 10.
We are serving up memories from Jarrow Cross CofE Primary School, Stanhope Primary, and Boldon CofE Primary.
What was your favourite meal on a school lunchtime? Have a look through our collection and see if it jogs your memory.
1. Dinner time at Stanhope Primary
Stanhope Primary School cook Lynn Curtin was pictured ahead of International School Meals Day in 2017 with Cody Headley, Bisma Khawaja, Jaspreet Singh, Jessica Paul, and Emily Kouhy.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Going Spanish in Simonside
A Spanish themed lunch at Simonside Primary School in 2008.
Photo: sg
3. Back to 2005 in Boldon
A sporty theme to this 2005 scene at Boldon CofE Primary School but who can tell us more.
Photo: IB
4. Over in Jarrow
Pupils at Jarrow Cross C of E Primary School grew their own vegetables and then made soup from them with the help of the School Meals Service in 2007.
Photo: TR