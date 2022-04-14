Easter scenes from Ashley Primary, Brinkburn School, Biddick Hall Infants and many more.
Scrambling back in time to these nine South Tyneside Easter egg scenes

We are egging you on to take a look at these Easter egg scenes.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 4:55 am

There are nine Shields Gazette archive images for you to enjoy and they show the fun you had at designing, making and proudly displaying your Easter creations.

We also have reminders of the trails you went on to find eggs.

So that’s enough talking. Let’s soldier on and take a trip back in time.

1. Easter at Ashley Primary

Ashley Primary School pupils were pictured with their Easter eggs in this 2006 photo.

Photo: TR

2. Family time in 2014

A family Easter egg hunt at the Viking Centre, Jarrow with the Easter Bunny and Harriet Ghost as Medieval Maiden Renaissance Queen. Remember this from 8 years ago?

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Treats galore in 2011

An Easter egg competition at Westoe Crown Village Primary School 11 years ago. Recognise anyone?

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Hunting for eggs in 2014

The Garden Hill Care Home Easter Egg Hunt and Sports Day 8 years ago. Were you there?

Photo: Stu Norton

