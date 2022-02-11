Breakfast scenes from across South Tyneside but is there one that brings back memories for you?
10 tasty mealtime photos from South Tyneside's past as we celebrate National Hot Breakfast Month

We have got memories on the menu to celebrate National Hot Breakfast Month.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 11th February 2022, 4:30 pm

Hot off the press is this series of archive photos of people enjoying breakfast across South Tyneside – from Primrose Village to Low Simonside.

We’ve gone retro at Ridgeway and we are looking back at the Laygate Breakfast Club. As well as hot breakfasts, we have got meals of all varieties.

The only way to find out more is by joining us on a trip back to these tasty retro scenes.

1. Brewing up these Low Simonside memories

The Low Simonside Breakfast Club hosted a charity coffee morning in 2009. Remember it?

2. Ready to serve at Ridgeway

Back to 2003 and the Ridgeway Breakfast Club team which was nominated for an award. Who can tell us more?

3. Ready for breakfast at Biddick Hall Infants

Who do you recognise at the 2005 Biddick Hall Infants Breakfast Club?

4. Super times at St Oswald's

Pupils at St Oswald's Primary School were tucking in to a healthy farmhouse breakfast in this reminder from 2007.

