Seven national and world days you could celebrate in South Tyneside - from octopus to apples

And let’s face it, there are plenty of themed national and world days to celebrate. The question is, how many of them did you know about?
We have chosen seven for you to enjoy and thrown in a few local retro memories to accompany them.
So come on! Get celebrating with a good old South Tyneside trip down Memory Lane.
1. World Octopus Day
World Octopus Day will be here on October 8. The annual day has been celebrated for 16 years and pays tribute to these incredible creatures. Here are Tommy The Trumpeter and Coun Tracey Dixon with an octopus as they launched the South Tyneside Summer Festival in 2009.
Photo: TR
2. World Porridge Day
Louise and Ewan Murray of Coffea Caban were enjoying a bowl of porridge in Market Square in 2007. You could serve up a tasty bowl to mark World Porridge Day on October 10.
Photo: TR
3. Grandparents Day
Back to 2006 and a memory of parents and grandparents enjoying a charity day at Westoe Crown Village School. It's Grandarents Day on October 2.
Photo: sg
4. A Vegan treat
Bryn Howard, volunteer at Change, South Shields was pictured with a Vegan Saveloy Dip last year. World Vegan Day is on November 1.
Photo: Frank Reid