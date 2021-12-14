Brilliant Shoebox Appeal scenes from the past. Is there one which brings back memories for you?
So caring - 10 reminders of how South Tyneside people have helped others at Christmas through the Shoebox Appeal

The people of South Tyneside are so caring and Christmas time is no different.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 2:30 pm

The annual Shoebox Appeal always gets strong support in town and here are some reminders of the excellent work you have done over the years to help others.

People pack shoeboxes to be sent to those in need and the project has had wonderful support in the past at Harton School, St Bede’s RC Primary, Whitburn School and Epinay.

We have reminders of the big-hearted donations you have made over the years. Take a look.

1. Just the business in Jarrow

The Epinay Business School Christmas appeal in 2017 looks like it was great fun.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Huge support in West Boldon

Look at the fantastic Shoebox Appeal support at West Boldon Primary School in 2009. Does this bring back happy memories?

Photo: TR

3. All smiles in 2009

Caring support at Christmas from Carol Hall, Jean Brabbs, Doreen Sebastinelli, Joan Rumbles, Vera Burgess and Eileen Curry. Remember this from 12 years ago?

Photo: TR

4. Wonderful at Westoe Crown Primary

Pupils and staff from Westoe Crown Primary School with their shoe boxes in 2018.

Photo: Frank Reid

