Songs, memories and an SAFC legend - grab your tickets for a celebration of Sunderland 1973 glory

A live show to mark the 50th anniversary of the Black Cats’ FA Cup victory is being held at The Customs House in South Shields tomorrow.

A chance to meet an SAFC legend

Sunderland star Vic Halom will be a special guest tomorrow night at a celebration of the SAFC achievements of 1973.

The show is called 1973: A Journey To Glory and SAFC legend Vic Halom, who played in the Cup Final in 1973, will be joined by fans that followed the Lads on that famous cup run.

The entire evening will carry a 1973 theme, with all of the production elements and artwork inspired by the trends of 1970s Sunderland.

There will also be a specially-curated playlist featuring hits from 50 years ago.

Vic beats the Arsenal keeper Bob Wilson in the 1973 FA Cup semi final.

The podcast celebrated its own anniversary earlier this year, marking ten years since the first episode in 2013.

Since then, there have been nearly 900 episodes, with around 40,000 listeners per month and achieving more than 2 million downloads across the decade.

‘It allows us to immortalise this achievement further’

Wise Men Say co-founder Stephen Goldsmith said: “We are so excited to be teaming up with such a prestigious venue to look back at the most famous day in the history of this club we all love.

Former Sunderland football player Vic Halom in 1973.

“We have been doing the pod for ten years now, and while that is yet another decade to pass without a major trophy, it allows us to immortalise this achievement further.

“As the Sunderland team of today look ahead to a decisive 10 days in the Championship, with the possibility of ending their season with an unlikely trip to

Wembley, it is quite fitting that the anniversary of 1973 provides us with a reminder that dreams can come true.

‘Vic is a great guy with some great stories’

Sunderland striker, Vic Halom, during training in Washington before the 6th round FA Cup tie against Luton in 1973.

“We have worked with Vic Halom before and, while he is a hero to so many, above all he is a great guy with some great stories. It promises to be a really special night.”

The show 1973: A Journey To Glory starts at 7pm in the main auditorium.