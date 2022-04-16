The Fauves.

The stars of the late 1970s and early 1980s, including band members who used to be in the Angelic Upstarts, have been chosen for an alternative music event in October.

They will appear alongside names including The Boomtown Rats; Skids, Toyah and the UK Subs at The Great British Alternative Music Festival in Skegness.

Band manager Phil Rowland said: “The Fauves will be flying the flag for the North East on the Newcomers stage which isn't as what it appears for new bands; it's for bands that have never played the festival before.”

The Fauves are in fine voice and looking forward to exciting gigs and festivals.

The Fauves were originally together from 1978 until 1981 and featured three of the original Upstarts members. The band continued until May 1981 with various line-up changes in that time and build up a reputation as a ‘great live act around the North of England’, said Phil.

“Fast forward to 2016 and two of the original members, Bob Rowland and Bri Smith decided to reform the band with the idea of recording some of their old songs from the late seventies. They recruited a new guitarist and vocalist then headed into the studio.

“The current line-up is Mick Smith on vocals, Bob Rowland on drums, Bri Smith on bass and Allen Hughes on guitar

“Since reforming the band have now recorded and released three albums and an EP with the latest album Reignite being released in November 2021 to great reviews and wide acclaim.”

The Fauves who will appear at the Great British Alternative Music Festival in October.

New fans have joined the old supporters in backing the group and their brand of old school street punk.

"Gigs are well attended with numerous support slots and festival appearances throughout the North East, North West and the Midlands,” said Phil. “This year sees their first foray into Scotland with bookings in Edinburgh and a punk festival later in the year.”

The band have a headline gig at The Unionist Club on May 14 with support from three other bands and Phil added: “It promises to be a great night with tickets priced at £5.”

The band on stage in 1978.

Back to 1979 for this view of the band on stage.

A packed audience for this live performance in 1980.