Get ready to remember the nights you spent in Dusk – because a Halloween reunion is on the way in tribute to the former venue.

It will be held on Friday, October 28 at Industry in South Shields and you can enjoy five hours of music from 11pm.

Dusk closed in 2015 after years as one of South Shields’ most popular nightclubs. The reunion comes courtesy of Raju Choudhury and former Dusk general manager Ross Campbell-Carman.

Reminders of nights out at Dusk. Photos: Kevin Ho.

Ross reflected on those special days and said: “Dusk had an amazing atmosphere. I was 22 when I took it on and it was my introduction to the general manager lifestyle.

"Everyone had a great time and was really happy. Everyone was there for a good time.”

Raju said: “Shields was class when we were there and we want to give something back.”

"We went to get people out and have a good time. Times are hard at the moment with the cost of living situation, and we want people to have a great night like they did back in the day.”

A packed crowd at Dusk. Photo: Kevin Ho.

DJs who played at Dusk will be performing once more and the night will feature music from 2010 to 2014. Resident Dusk DJ's Paul Mann and Liam Rushworth are on the bill for the reunion.

Raju added: "We want to get as many of the old faces back together as we can. People might not get out as much as they used to but we want the reunion to be for everyone who used to go to Dusk.”

All proceeds will go to two charities which are Mind and Samaritans and Ross urged people to buy their tickets as soon as possible.

Having fun at Dusk. Photo: Kevin Ho.

Event organisers have chosen the two charities as they wanted to support two causes who work tirelessly to help people at a time when suicide rates are increasing, they said.

"We have all been touched by recent events and as such 100% of ticket sales will be donated to Mind and The Samaritans,” they added.

Tickets from £3 to £5 are available from https://fixr.co/event/dusk-halloween-reunion-all-ticket-proceeds-donated-tickets-315634319

On the decks at Dusk. Photo: Kevin Ho.