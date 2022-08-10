In honour of International Beer Day earlier this month, we invited the Shields Gazette readers to tell us which South Tyneside pub they visited for their first pint – and, if they could remember, what they ordered at the bar.
And the question unearthed some classic pictures from our archives as punters raised a virtual glass to their favourite watering holes.
See if you can spot one of your regular haunts in our picture round-up and don’t forget to add your own to the post on our Facebook page here.
