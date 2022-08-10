In honour of International Beer Day earlier this month, we invited the Shields Gazette readers to tell us which South Tyneside pub they visited for their first pint – and, if they could remember, what they ordered at the bar.

And the question unearthed some classic pictures from our archives as punters raised a virtual glass to their favourite watering holes.

1. The Brunny The Brunny pictured in 2008 in Laygate. Remember it? Photo: Tim Richardson

2. The Colliery Tavern Isaac Pallister was one of those remembering 'good old days' at The Colliery Tavern in Boldon. Photo: Stu Norton

3. The Commando Steve Mackie, Robert Hyde and Beverley Martin had fond memories of The Commando in the Market Place. Photo: Shields Gazette

4. The Criterion John Abbott Crumb said: "Upstairs in The Criterion 1971, pint of half and half, half of Double Diamond, half of IPA. The good old days." Photo: Stu Norton