Readers have been raising a glass to the pubs they remember visiting for their first-ever pints. What was yours?
Readers have been raising a glass to the pubs they remember visiting for their first-ever pints. What was yours?

South Shields pub memories: The South Tyneside bars, clubs and pubs thirsty punters visited for their first-ever pints

Say cheers to the memories as we take a trip back in time to remember your first trips to the pub.

By Debra Fox
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 1:41 pm

In honour of International Beer Day earlier this month, we invited the Shields Gazette readers to tell us which South Tyneside pub they visited for their first pint – and, if they could remember, what they ordered at the bar.

And the question unearthed some classic pictures from our archives as punters raised a virtual glass to their favourite watering holes.

See if you can spot one of your regular haunts in our picture round-up and don’t forget to add your own to the post on our Facebook page here.

1. The Brunny

The Brunny pictured in 2008 in Laygate. Remember it?

Photo: Tim Richardson

Photo Sales

2. The Colliery Tavern

Isaac Pallister was one of those remembering 'good old days' at The Colliery Tavern in Boldon.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

3. The Commando

Steve Mackie, Robert Hyde and Beverley Martin had fond memories of The Commando in the Market Place.

Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales

4. The Criterion

John Abbott Crumb said: "Upstairs in The Criterion 1971, pint of half and half, half of Double Diamond, half of IPA. The good old days."

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
South ShieldsSouth TynesideShields GazetteFacebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 3