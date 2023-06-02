Sunbathing at South Shields and coastline fun. It’s all part of the summer of fun which can be had across South Tyneside, as these archive photos show!

The first weekend of June is here which means we have reached the summer! With plenty of warm evenings to look forward to over the coming months we took a look back through the archives at some pictures to get us all in the mood for the long days.

From South Shields to Hebburn, take a look at these old photos from back in the day and see if you can spot any faces you know!

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

1 . Collage Maker-02-Jun-2023-03-26-PM-8743.jpg South Shields enjoying the summer from down the years. Photo: Shields Gazette/Photojoiner Photo Sales

2 . Sunbathing in Bents Park on what could be set to be one of the hottest days so far Sunbathing in Bents Park on what was one of the hottest days of the year in 2020. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

3 . Train.jpg Back to 1980 and August Bank Holiday crowds at the South Marine Park. The steam engine takes another load of passengers for a trip around the lake. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

4 . Tennis.jpg Summer doesn't need to be too relaxing! This is South Shields and Westoe Lawn Tennis Club's junior tennis tournament at Wood Terrace in July 1971. Do you spot anyone you know? Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales