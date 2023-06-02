News you can trust since 1849
South Tyneside in the sun: Nine photos from across the region down the years to get you in the mood for summer

Sunbathing at South Shields and coastline fun. It’s all part of the summer of fun which can be had across South Tyneside, as these archive photos show!
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 15:51 BST

The first weekend of June is here which means we have reached the summer! With plenty of warm evenings to look forward to over the coming months we took a look back through the archives at some pictures to get us all in the mood for the long days.

From South Shields to Hebburn, take a look at these old photos from back in the day and see if you can spot any faces you know!

South Shields enjoying the summer from down the years.

South Shields enjoying the summer from down the years.

Sunbathing in Bents Park on what was one of the hottest days of the year in 2020.

Sunbathing in Bents Park on what was one of the hottest days of the year in 2020.

Back to 1980 and August Bank Holiday crowds at the South Marine Park. The steam engine takes another load of passengers for a trip around the lake.

Back to 1980 and August Bank Holiday crowds at the South Marine Park. The steam engine takes another load of passengers for a trip around the lake.

Summer doesn't need to be too relaxing! This is South Shields and Westoe Lawn Tennis Club's junior tennis tournament at Wood Terrace in July 1971. Do you spot anyone you know?

Summer doesn't need to be too relaxing! This is South Shields and Westoe Lawn Tennis Club's junior tennis tournament at Wood Terrace in July 1971. Do you spot anyone you know?

