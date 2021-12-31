9 memories from South Tyneside's workingmen's clubs in time for Christmas

By Chris Cordner

Social and workingmen’s clubs have been a stronghold in South Tyneside for decades.

And as we approach a new year, perhaps they will be the place where you wile away the last few hours of 2024 or herald the arrival of 2025.

We have got reminders of trophy nights in Hebburn and at the Perserverance.

Perhaps our 1969 scene at the Alberta Social Club lounge will bring back memories.

Take a look at these 9 photographs and see if you are in the picture.

Simonside Workmen's Club concert hall in 1956. Does this bring back happy memories?

1. Seen in Simonside

The Victoria Road Workmens Club and this photo shows the main bar in February 1961. Photo: Shields Gazette

2. Socialising at the Victoria Road bar

The games room at the Cleadon and District Working Mens Social Club in 1963.

3. On the oche in Cleadon

The concert room in the Northern Social Club, South Shields in 1964. What memories does this photo bring back?

4. On stage at the Northern

