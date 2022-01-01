Stepping back in time to these 10 South Tyneside walking photos as thousands of us step up our New Year exercise

If a New Year resolution includes a plan to get out and walk more, why not get some inspiration from these keen sponsored walkers from South Tyneside in the past.

They put their best foot forward and did it in style in Wawn Street and St Wilfrid’s RC School. They trekked at Epinay and Albert Elliott Primary Schools and at All Saints Church in Cleadon too.

So if it’s a touch of New Year inspiration to exercise that you need, look no further.

And if it is just a chance to look back in time and spot someone you know, then take a look and enjoy the walking memories.

1. A 2004 reflection Youngsters from the Salvation Army Wawn Street parent and toddler group went on a sponsored walk 17 years ago to raise money for the Helping Hands scheme. Is there someone you now in the photo?

2. Wonderful at St Wilfrid's Pupils, staff and a dog took part in the annual St Wilfrid's RC School sponsored walk in 2004. Are you pictured?

3. Brilliant in Boldon Back to 2010 when staff from the Travelling Man were on a sponsored walk around Boldon, selling wrist band for the Help For Heroes cause. Remember this?

4. Off on a trek These St Wilfrid's RC students were on a sponsored walk to raise money for a trip to Sri Lanka 15 years ago.