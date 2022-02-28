9 cafes you have loved in South Tyneside over the years - fancy a cuppa retro style?

There’s Rileys, the Clifton Coffee Shop, Roots and The Nook Cafe among our tasty selection but were you in the photo at any of them?
Maybe you were seen at EJs, Aparo or Smith’s. The only way to find out is by joining us as we travel back in time to these scenes.
1. By the sea in 2016
Smith's Seaview Cafe, at Ocean Beach Amusement Park. Remember this from 7 years ago?
Photo: Tim Richardson
2. So loyal at The Nook
The Nook Cafe manager Janice Booth and staff with their regular customers for over 15 years. Were you pictured in 2015?
Photo: sg
3. Back to 2015
The Clifton Coffee Shop with the owner and staff pictured 7 years ago.
Photo: Craig Leng
4. npgz-28-02-22-retrocafe-NEPupload
The new drop-in Internet cafe pictured in 2006.
Photo: sg