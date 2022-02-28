How many people do you recognise in these cafe scenes from the past?
9 cafes you have loved in South Tyneside over the years - fancy a cuppa retro style?

Anyone fancy a cuppa? We do and we are brewing up some archive memories of South Tyneside people pictured in cafes over the years.

By Chris Cordner
There’s Rileys, the Clifton Coffee Shop, Roots and The Nook Cafe among our tasty selection but were you in the photo at any of them?

Maybe you were seen at EJs, Aparo or Smith’s. The only way to find out is by joining us as we travel back in time to these scenes.

1. By the sea in 2016

Smith's Seaview Cafe, at Ocean Beach Amusement Park. Remember this from 7 years ago?

Photo: Tim Richardson

2. So loyal at The Nook

The Nook Cafe manager Janice Booth and staff with their regular customers for over 15 years. Were you pictured in 2015?

Photo: sg

3. Back to 2015

The Clifton Coffee Shop with the owner and staff pictured 7 years ago.

Photo: Craig Leng

4. npgz-28-02-22-retrocafe-NEPupload

The new drop-in Internet cafe pictured in 2006.

Photo: sg

