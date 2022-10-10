News you can trust since 1849
Lots of faces to recognise. How many do you know?
Taking a trip to Toner Avenue Primary in 2010 with eight pictures from the Hebburn school

Brilliant in Bugsy Malone, great in the garden and cracking memories of the climbing frame. You had all that and more at Toner Avenue Primary School in 2010.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 10th October 2022, 12:16 pm
Updated Monday, 10th October 2022, 12:17 pm

And if you need a reminder, here are eight photos that a Shields Gazette photographer took on a lovely day 12 years ago.

Were you one of the pupils creating a long letter, or getting ready to perform in a school stage show?

If you were, you might just be in one of these photos. Take a look.

1. Let's hear it for the garden memories

Out in the garden but who do you recognise in this photo?

Photo: IB

2. A long letter day

These pupils helped to create a massively long letter but who can tell us more about it?

Photo: sg

3. Fun on the frame

On the climbing frame but who are the pupils having a wonderful time?

Photo: IB

4. Brilliant in Bugsy

Perfecting their moves for the school production of Bugsy Malone.

Photo: sg

HebburnShields Gazette
