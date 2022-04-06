And this time we are heading back to the end of 2004 and the early part of 2005 for a look at Coast.

We have 10 fab photos for you to reminisce over and they come to us courtesy of Wayne Groves.

Our thanks go to him and let’s enjoy his look back in time.

1. Friends together Re-living the nights out of 2004 and 2005. Photo: Wayne Groves Photo Sales

2. All smiles Spending time with pals. Remember this? Photo: Wayne Groves Photo Sales

3. Sharing the memories Is there someone you know in this photo? Photo: Wayne Groves Photo Sales

4. Fun times in the past How many faces do you recognise in this photo? Photo: Wayne Groves Photo Sales