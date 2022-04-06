See if you can spot someone you know in these photos.
See if you can spot someone you know in these photos.

Ten pictures from a night out in Coast in the 2004 and 2005 in South Shields - spot anyone you know?

Ahh the memories! We have another reminder of people enjoying great nights out in South Shields in years gone by.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 11:34 am

And this time we are heading back to the end of 2004 and the early part of 2005 for a look at Coast.

We have 10 fab photos for you to reminisce over and they come to us courtesy of Wayne Groves.

Our thanks go to him and let’s enjoy his look back in time.

1. Friends together

Re-living the nights out of 2004 and 2005.

Photo: Wayne Groves

Photo Sales

2. All smiles

Spending time with pals. Remember this?

Photo: Wayne Groves

Photo Sales

3. Sharing the memories

Is there someone you know in this photo?

Photo: Wayne Groves

Photo Sales

4. Fun times in the past

How many faces do you recognise in this photo?

Photo: Wayne Groves

Photo Sales
South Shields
Next Page
Page 1 of 3