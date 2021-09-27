The day they opened - nine photos of South Tyneside stores on their very first day

But who remembers the day that a Coronation Street star came to open Asda – and another opened Poundland – or when Sainsbury’s opened on Prince Edward Road?

Were you there when the ribbon was cut at Boots or TV star Handy Andy opened Wickes. How about Floor-To-Go, or Mummy’s and Daddy’s?

Lots of people turned out to watch and perhaps we have got you in the retro picture at one of these store openings.

Take a look.

1. A warm welcome for Katherine at Asda The opening of the new Asda store and Coronation Street star Katherine Kelly was there to help perform the honours. Are you in the picture with her? Photo: SN Photo Sales

2. A handy reminder from 2004 TV star Handy Andt was on hand to open the new Wickes store in South Shields. Were you there? Photo: IB Photo Sales

3. Opening in 2003 The opening of the new Floor-To-Go store on Western Approach. In the picture were the Mayor Coun Linda Waggott with Mayoress, Coun Moira Smith, store manager Justin Clayton, area manager Simon Patel and assistant manager John Routledge. Photo: TR Photo Sales

4. Cheers to the new Boots The Mayor, Coun Tracey Dixon, officially opens the new Boots store in Prince Edward Road in 2008. Is there someone you know in the photo? Photo: SN Photo Sales