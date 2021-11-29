The day you met Santa! 9 retro photos of Father Christmas in South Tyneside

The big day is approaching and we delved into the Shields Gazette archives to find reminders of Santa visiting South Tyneside in the lead-up to Christmas.

We found reminders from West Boldon in 2013, The Dunes in 2013, West Park Community Association in 1983 and Cleadon Methodist Church in 1985.

Were you pictured at one of these festive scenes? Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Fun at The Dunes Father Christmas came down to the Dudes to help raise funds for Age UK in 2013. Did you get to meet him? Photo: iain brown

2. Festive at KFC South Shields KFC hosted a fun day to help raise funds for the Mayor's charity in 2014. Pictured from left are Mayor Fay Cunningham and Mayoress Stella Matthewson with Father Christmas and KFC staff. Photo: Stu Norton

3. Wonderful in West Boldon All smiles after meeting Father Christmas at the West Boldon Environmental Centre in 2013. Have you spotted someone you know? Photo: iain brown

4. Memories from 2006 A chance to meet Father Christmas n South Shields 15 years ago. Photo: SN