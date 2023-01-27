The Sunderland fan who got an extra 15th birthday treat - winning the FA Cup!

It was 50 years ago, on May 5, 1973 and the Whitburn teenager got some very special presents.

One was a designer SAFC birthday card which had to be specially ordered in advance by his mam Elizabeth.

Another was watching his beloved Sunderland as they overcame Leeds in the FA Cup Final.

Stuart Collinson's memories of May 5, 1973 - the day of his 15th birthday.

He watched every minute on a black and white television at the family home and said: “I think I got money as well for my birthday but I don’t really remember. You couldn’t get much better than watching Sunderland win the Cup.”

Stuart, who moved out of Wearside for work in 1981 and now lives in Edinburgh, said: “I still have that birthday card today."

Stuart with the birthday card he has treasured for 50 years.

The former BT IT programme analyst said: “I remember that my mam had to send off to get the birthday card but I didnt know I was getting it until the day of the cup final.”

‘Happy birthday Stuart – 15 on Cup Final Day’

The very special message inside said: “To wish you every happiness and very best wishes on your birthday’ and his mum wrote ‘Happy birthday Stuart – 15 on Cup Final Day, May 5, 1973. Love from Mam.”

But if that’s not enough fate for one story, here’s another.

Stuart on his 15th birthday - on FA Cup Final day in 1973.

Stuart added: “Funnily enough, SAFC brought the Cup back on my brother David’s 20th birthday on May 8, 1973!”

Stuart, who still follows the Black Cats, remembered his birthday as a day when television programmes seemed to suggest Sunderland had no chance of winning.

But we all know what happened next and he recalled going out into the streets after the match where people could not quite believe the fantastic day which had unfolded.

Stuart, a former pupil at Whitburn Secondary School, said it was ‘still up in the air’ how he would celebrate his birthday this year, but he added: “It will be something Sunderland related.”

The message inside the card from Stuart's mum Elizabeth.

The wonderful present which Stuart Collinson received on his 15th birthday - on Cup final day in 1973.