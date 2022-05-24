They're unsung heroes and they do it out of love - let's pay tribute to South Tyneside's volunteer 'army'

Volunteers Week starts next month and it’s a chance to pay tribute to those who go above and beyond to make a difference in their communities.

We have 10 retro photos of these unsung heroes doing what they do best – from charity shop workers to braving a zip wire to raise money.

It’s only a small selection of the vast volunteer army in our area. But let’s take a moment to thank every volunteer who does their best.

See if you can spot someone you know in our archive collection.

1. Giving up their time at Christmas Volunteers who gave up their time to help others at Christmas in 2005 but who can tell us more about this photo? Photo: IB

2. Vital work in 2010 A balance and stability class to help people with their balance with Age UK trainer Nicola Bruce, right, and volunteer Amy Crammond, centre, playing their part. Photo: Stu Norton

3. So kind-hearted in 2014 Volunteers at the Salvation Army shop in Fowler Street. Pictured from left are Matthew Minchell, Samantha Clarke, Jackie Plant and Kelly McBurnie in 2014. Photo: Stu Norton

4. St Clare's Hospice volunteer Doreen Keane, who is going to zip wire from the Baltic over the Tyne St Clare's Hospice volunteer Doreen Keane who was planning to zip wire from the Baltic over the Tyne in 2014. Photo: Tim Richardson