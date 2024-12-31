Things you'll remember if you went to school in South Tyneside in the 1970s

Did it pan out like ours did in this selection of 15 photos from the decade?

We have selected a series of images showing everything from art classes to gymnastics lessons, and school meals to playtime.

Do you remember school milk or taking your cycling proficiency test after lessons ended? We have got it all.

Take a look at our photos and see if they bring back schoolday memories.

1 . Getting there on time It's important to get to class on time. That's what these children were trying to do at South Westoe School in 1973. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2 . Time for some hard work It's time to get down to some study, like these students at Ellison Church of England School in 1971. Remember this? Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3 . Working it out in groups A group task for these children at Ashley Road School in 1978. Does this bring back memories? Photo: South Shields Gazette Photo Sales

4 . In the playground It's playtime and that could mean anything from a game of skipping to reading with friends, like these youngsters at Ashley Road in 1971. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales