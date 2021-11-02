How many faces do you recognise in this reminder from Glo?
Time for a night out! Here are 9 reminders of Glo in the early 2000s but are you in the picture?

Who remembers their nights out in South Tyneside in the early 2000s?

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 3:30 pm

Perhaps these archive photos from Glo will bring back some wonderful memories.

We have 9 images from times gone by for you to peruse and perhaps spot someone you know.

Take a look through our selection and then get in touch to share your own recollections of days like these.

1. A great night out

Back to December 2004 for this photo. Have you spotted anyone you know?

Photo: CL

2. Time spent with friends

A quick picture in 2004 but who are the people enjoying time at Glo?

Photo: CL

3. All smiles

A November night out 17 years ago. Remember this?

Photo: CL

4. Out on the town

A reminder of January 2004. Is there someone you know in the photo?

Photo: CL

