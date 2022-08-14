And whether you have it a part of an afternoon tea, strawberry tea, or just a get-together with friends, we’ve got cuppa scenes galore.
It’s Afternoon Tea Week this week and we are feeling peckish – for memories.
So if you were pictured at Low Simonside Community Centre, Fellgate or Sea View Primary Schools, or the Charles Young Centre, get ready to re-live some scene from the past.
1. Tea time in 2009
The St Bede's Senior Citizens Club 13 years ago with Mary Gibb serving up a tasty cuppa.
Photo: IB
2. Time for tea and a dance
A 2004 tea dance at the Charles Young Centre, with dance teacher Rose Manning.
Photo: TR
3. Tasty treats at Sea View Primary
Tea time for pupils at Sea View Primary in 2009 but who can tell us more about this photo?
Photo: IB
4. Free cake in the tea room
Carol Harrison at the Victorian Pantry Tea Room in South Shields Museum and Art Gallery which celebrated its 10-year anniversary with free cake for the public in 2021.
Photo: Stu Norton