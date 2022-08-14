Mums and toddlers at St Margaret's in South Shields raised £500 for charity thanks to their 2004 tea party.
Time for tea! Nine archive South Tyneside photos of cracking cuppa scenes from Seaview Primary to St Bede's Senior Citizens

It’s the brew that puts everything right.

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 12:40 pm

And whether you have it a part of an afternoon tea, strawberry tea, or just a get-together with friends, we’ve got cuppa scenes galore.

It’s Afternoon Tea Week this week and we are feeling peckish – for memories.

So if you were pictured at Low Simonside Community Centre, Fellgate or Sea View Primary Schools, or the Charles Young Centre, get ready to re-live some scene from the past.

1. Tea time in 2009

The St Bede's Senior Citizens Club 13 years ago with Mary Gibb serving up a tasty cuppa.

Photo: IB

2. Time for tea and a dance

A 2004 tea dance at the Charles Young Centre, with dance teacher Rose Manning.

Photo: TR

3. Tasty treats at Sea View Primary

Tea time for pupils at Sea View Primary in 2009 but who can tell us more about this photo?

Photo: IB

4. Free cake in the tea room

Carol Harrison at the Victorian Pantry Tea Room in South Shields Museum and Art Gallery which celebrated its 10-year anniversary with free cake for the public in 2021.

Photo: Stu Norton

