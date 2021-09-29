Verses from the past as we look at 9 retro South Tyneside poetry scenes

A UK-wide celebration of poetry will be held on October 9 and it is an annual event which has gone on since 1994.

The aim is to increase poetry audiences and the people of South Tyneside certainly have a passion for creativity of their own.

We have nine reminders of poetry scenes across the borough from

1. Champions in 1995 It's Red Nose Day in 1995 and here are the winners of a Red Nose poetry competition organised by WH Smith. Collecting their trophies from WH Smith manager Ian Hudspith are Rachel Smith, Michelle Shotton and Clare Alaige. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2. So talented at Jarrow School These Jarrow School pupils had their poetry published in a publication called Write Now! in 2004. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: TR Photo Sales

3. Gez entertains in 2005 Poet Gez Walsh was pictured as he entertained children in a poetry recital at Jarrow Library 16 years ago. Were you there? Photo: PM Photo Sales

4. Happy times at Hadrian Primary Primary school pupil Saleema Uddin had her poetry set in stone in this scene from 2009. Who can tell us more? Photo: TR Photo Sales