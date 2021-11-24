Walking in a winter wonderland! 9 archive photos of the annual festive parade in South Tyneside

The Christmas wonderland event certainly produced some great scenes over the years and we have reminders from 2014, 2015 and 2018.

There are drummers, fantastic costumes, crowds galore and much more in these nine Shields Gazette archive images.

Take a look, enjoy the memories and then get in touch to share your own.

Fun in 2014 Rachel and Colin Slone with daughter Elexis at the 2014 festival. Photo: Stu Norton

In fine voice Children from Harton Primary School singing at the 2014 event. Remember this? Photo: Stu Norton

On parade in 2014 Were you there for the 2014 parade? Photo: Stu Norton

A reminder from 7 years ago The camel parade in 2014. Did you see it? Photo: Stu Norton