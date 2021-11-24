Winter wonderland scenes for you to enjoy.
Walking in a winter wonderland! 9 archive photos of the annual festive parade in South Tyneside

We’re walking in a winter wonderland as we cast our minds back to a colourful seasonal parade which brought the crowds out.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 4:37 pm

The Christmas wonderland event certainly produced some great scenes over the years and we have reminders from 2014, 2015 and 2018.

There are drummers, fantastic costumes, crowds galore and much more in these nine Shields Gazette archive images.

Take a look, enjoy the memories and then get in touch to share your own.

1. Fun in 2014

Rachel and Colin Slone with daughter Elexis at the 2014 festival.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. In fine voice

Children from Harton Primary School singing at the 2014 event. Remember this?

Photo: Stu Norton

3. On parade in 2014

Were you there for the 2014 parade?

Photo: Stu Norton

4. A reminder from 7 years ago

The camel parade in 2014. Did you see it?

Photo: Stu Norton

