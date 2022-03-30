Water, cricket, thinking and peace - they're all national days which have been celebrated in South Tyneside

The answer is they all have national or world days which are dedicated to them and which have been recognised with events in the South Tyneside area in years gone by.

There’s a national or world day of awareness for most things these days and the people of the borough are fantastic at remembering them all – from the ones which sent a vital message to the more light-hearted.

Shields Gazette photographers have visited the Central Library and St Bede’s RC Primary, in South Shields, Epinay School, in Jarrow, Cleadon Village Kindergarten and Bede Burn Primary to capture these images of people supporting awareness days.

But were you in the picture? Take a look and find out.

1. World Environment Day Pupils at Mortimer Comprehensive School tried all sorts of activities to promote the importance of World Environment Day in 2007.

2. National Day of Cricket A reminder from 2008 and it shows pupils at St Bede's RC Primary School in South Shields enjoying a spell of cricket. Recognise anyone?

3. National Relay for Life Day Epinay School staff supporting National Relay for Life Day in 2014.

4. World Thinking Day An important message at St Michael's Church where guides were thinking about the homeless in 2010.