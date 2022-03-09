We smell memories galore! 9 retro Red Nose Day photos from South Tyneside

Red Nose Day returns on Friday, March 18, and it will once again raise money to tackle poverty, violence and discrimination.

This year, organisations which support people in Ukraine will be among those to benefit.

To get you in the fundraising spirit, here are nine reminders of Comic Relief events held in South Tyneside in the past.

Take a look and then get in touch to tell us about the fun ways you are raising money this year.

1. Creative in Boldon Boldon Nursery School in 2005 and a spot of painting was in order. Photo: CL Photo Sales

2. Well done Shannon! Shannon Handside sat in a pool of spaghetti to raise money in 2007. Photo: SN Photo Sales

3. A nose for news in 2007 South Tyneside College students unveiled the biggest red nose 'in the universe' in 2007. Remember this? Photo: TR Photo Sales

4. We feel your pain Darren! Darren Carr had his legs waxed for Red Nose Day in 2007 and Claire Todd helped him with the fundraiser. Photo: SN Photo Sales