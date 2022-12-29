What life was like in South Tyneside in 1993 - eight memories from 30 years ago
Come on over to South Shields for these scenes from 1993 – including a packed seafront on the day The Drifters performed.
Can you believe that it has been 30 years since all this was in the Shields Gazette news.
We are going musical with reminders of the band Becket, the Drifters on stage, and flautists at St Wilfrid’s School.
There’s also a look at Derby Street baths and pupils at Mortimer Infants School.
Have a look, You might just be in the picture.
Page 1 of 3