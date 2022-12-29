News you can trust since 1849
Have a look at these reminders of 1993. Then why not share your own.
What life was like in South Tyneside in 1993 - eight memories from 30 years ago

Come on over to South Shields for these scenes from 1993 – including a packed seafront on the day The Drifters performed.

By Chris Cordner
5 minutes ago

Can you believe that it has been 30 years since all this was in the Shields Gazette news.

We are going musical with reminders of the band Becket, the Drifters on stage, and flautists at St Wilfrid’s School.

There’s also a look at Derby Street baths and pupils at Mortimer Infants School.

Have a look, You might just be in the picture.

1. Wonderful at St Wilfrid's

Girls from St Wilfrid's played their flutes at the School's Praise 93 festival. Left to right are: Nicola Biancui, Lisa Fraser and Miriam Ritson.

Photo: Shields Gazette

2. Memories of Becket

Becket in 1993. Does this bring back happy memories for you?

Photo: Shields Gazette

3. Stars on stage

Down by the sea with The Drifters in 1993. Were you there?

Photo: Shields Gazette

4. Harking back to the Harriers

The South Shields Harriers presentation night in 1993. See if you can spot a familiar face.

Photo: Shields Gazette

