The Criterion, The Greyhound and The Steamboat: Your favourite South Tyneside bars and pubs for jukebox music

It’s time for a weekend trip to the pub and we’re waiting to hear your top choice songs on the jukebox.

The Shields Gazette readers have been shouting out their favourite bars and pubs – past or present – for jukebox music, the perfect accompaniment to a few shandies down the local.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Are you the first in the queue at The Criterion with a list of requests as long as your arm? Or does an evening getting lost in the tunes at The Steamboat sound perfect?

Dive into some of the readers’ favourites, as shared on the Shields Gazette Facebook page. Visit our post to add your own here.

The County: Recommended by Mark Anthony Holmes, Dave Robertson, Irene Herron and Angela Brown. Irene said: “County was brilliant, especially on afternoon visits from work.”

The Criterion: Recommended by Paddy Gourley, Liz Lewis Scorer, Alan Nesbitt, Denise Houston and Paul Garland. Paddy said: “Criterion in the ‘80s … great music!”

Shields Gazette readers have been sharing their jukebox favourites.

The Greyhound: Recommended by Rose Garvin and Robert Weightman. Rose said: “The Greyhound had a brilliant jukebox in my teens.”

The North Eastern: Recommended by John Heston, Andi Shandi Martin, Dawn Hassen, Lynne Russell and Phil Short. Phil said: “Sunday nights were class.”

The Ship and Royal: Recommended by Len Benham, Geoff Cowens and Maureen Allen. Maureen said: “Ship and Royal in the ‘90s.”

The Steamboat: Recommended by Susan Ainsley, Andy Barker, John Sutherland, Lee Hartley, Neil Ritchardson, Oliver Wallhead. Lee said: “Forever and always.”

Other favourites included The Borough Arms, the Mill Tavern, the Pickwick Arms and The Voyager.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.