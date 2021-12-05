Your little angels - and stars and wise men and kings - in their South Tyneside Nativities in 2008

We are going back to 2008 for these reminders of festive stage productions in South Tyneside schools including Ashley Primary, Whitburn Primary, and Highfield Infants.
Were you pictured playing a shepherd or a donkey at Hebburn St Oswald’s CofE Primary? How about an angel at Hedworthfield Primary?
We have all this and more in a wonderful reminder of 2008. Take a look and then contact us with your memories of these very special days at school.
1. Little stars at Albert Elliott Primary
The 2008 Nativity at Albert Elliott Primary School was called The Press Photographer. Did you get to see it?
Photo: TR
2. So angelic at Ashley Primary
What a colourful line-up at the Ashley Primary School Nativity. Does this bring back happy memories?
Photo: TR
3. Super at Simonside Primary
What a wonderful reminder of the 2008 Simonside Primary School Nativity. Does this bring back memories of 2008?
Photo: TR
4. Happy times at Hebburn St Oswald's
The Hebburn St Oswald's CofE Primary Nativity was called Donkey For Sale in 2008. Remember it?
Photo: TR