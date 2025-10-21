20,000 clean energy jobs expected across North East as part of environmental efforts

The Government is promising an extra 15,000 jobs across the North East in a push for clean energy workers.

For the first time, the UK government has published a national plan to train the next generation of clean energy workers, with employment expected to double to 860,000 by 2030.

It is thought the North East will benefit from up to 20,000 clean energy jobs by 2030, an increase of up to 15,000 from 2023.

Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Ed Miliband, visits the Sheffield Forgemasters heavy engineering company. | Shaun Curry / DESNZ

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero say key skills needed in the region include trades such as electricians, bricklayers and plumbers as well as engineers and metal workers, with the largest clean energy employer expected to be in carbon capture projects.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “Communities have long been calling out for a new generation of good industrial jobs. The clean energy jobs boom can answer that call - and today we publish a landmark national plan to make it happen.

“Our plans will help create an economy in which there is no need to leave your hometown just to find a decent job. Thanks to this government’s commitment to clean energy, a generation of young people in our industrial heartlands can have well-paid secure jobs, from plumbers to electricians and welders.”

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Pat McFadden, said: “We're giving workers the skills needed for switch to clean energy, which is good for them, good for industry - and will drive growth across the nation.

"Our new jobs plan will unlock real opportunities and ensure everyone has access to the training and support to secure the well-paid jobs that will power our country's future, as part of our Plan for Change.”