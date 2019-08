Houses for sale in South Shields

Check out these properties currently on offer on Rightmove’s website – all for under £100k. Data was collected in August 2019 and prices may be subject to change.

This property is fairly cheap for the South Shields area, with a starting price of £63,000. It’s in a popular residential area with a large green outside - perfect for children or pets.

If you’re looking for a family home check out this property on Spenser Walk with a current guide price of £70,000. It’s close to local schools and transport links with gardens front and back.

On Malborough Street there’s a three-bed property currently up for sale via online auction with a starting price of £70,000. It has gardens at the front and back as well as an attached single garage.

Located on the outskirts of South Shields, this house has good transport links and is in close proximity to schools and local shops. It’s been maintained to a good standard too and is on the market for £79,950.

This three-bed has recently been redecorated so no need to refurbish for yourself! It’s on sale with a starting price of £75,000 and is within walking distance to the metro and a grocery shop.

For £80,000 you could grab a house on Gaskell Avenue - a perfect first time buy or investment opportunity. It’s well presented and well placed for transport links.

Situated in a peaceful part of Biddick Hall is a three-bed up for grabs with a starting price of £80,000. It has attractive greenery at the front and is recommended for couples or small families.

This three-bed is also on sale with a starting price of £80,000. It’s double-glazed throughout, well presented and comes with its own enclosed garden.

This three-bed, two reception house is on offer for a starting price of £80,000. It’s close to the metro with good road links and would make a great family home.