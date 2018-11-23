10 great pictures from the crowd at the South Shields Christmas lights switch-on Crowds were out in force for the South Shields Christmas lights switch-on Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up There are always a lot of happy faces when Christmas comes to town. Here are 10 pictures from the crowds at the South Shields Christmas lights switch-on: Thankfully the feared downpour held off, but it was still a cold, dismal night - yet it didn't dampen any spirits at the switch-on. Lights penetrated the darkness on the cold November night And we just love those antlers! Look at his little face The crowds were treated to a great show last night, with Jedward putting on an impressive performance No better place in a crowd than on a grown-up's shoulders Another shoulder-rider in the crowds Plenty of picture opportunities - always good social media fodder That's right, there are two members of Jedward The bright lights of the switch-on cut through the November darkness Remembering where you were when the Duke of Edinburgh came to South Shields